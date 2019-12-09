Brian Kelly excited for Iowa State challenge in Camping World Bowl

The Fighting Irish have taken the field against 147 different schools over the history of the football program. For the third time this season, the Irish will play against a school they've never played against - the Iowa State Cyclones.

This season, the Cyclones had quite a successful year in Ames, Iowa. While their record might only be 7-5, Iowa State has lost their five games by a combined 21 points.

The Cyclones had such a good year that Iowa State has extended head coach Matt Campbell through the 2025 season.

Brian Kelly hopes the Irish can finish the year on a good note with the team's 11th win but he knows taking down this Iowa State team certainly will not be easy.

"Obviously, the reputation is well-earned," Kelly said. "This is a really good football team that could easily be 11-1. They've got an outstanding quarterback in Brock Purdy. I haven't watched them on film. so we have a great understanding of the caliber of football that they play week in and week out. Explosive on offense. I think they set a school record for points and touchdowns and total offense this year. We know what we're getting. Explosive offenses in the Big 12, really solid defensively, physical football team, well-coached. Matt Campbell is an outstanding football coach. Yeah, it's going to be a good football team we're playing."

The Cyclones have the second best scoring offense the Irish have faced this season.

The Notre Dame defense will see that Iowa State offense on December 28th in the Camping World Bowl.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon in Orlando.

