Brey says not granting seniors extra year of eligibility was the right move

The Notre Dame men’s basketball season was cut short just over a month ago when the ACC cancelled the conference tournament.

The big question after all of the tournament cancellations was whether or not winter sport athletes would get an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA..

In the end, the NCAA did not grant an extra year of eligibility having the senior seasons of John Mooney, TJ Gibbs and Rex Pflueger cut short.

Notre Dame men’s basketball head coach Mike Brey says while he will miss his seniors, this was the right move.

"As much as I love those guys, it’s time to move on," Brey said. "It’s time for them to go. It’s time for the next wave whether it be incoming freshmen, transfers getting eligible or Nate Laszewski, Juwan Durham, younger players in your program moving up to bigger roles. It’s time to go. I love those seniors. They need to grow up and move on."

Brey says he hasn’t talked to one college basketball coach who disagrees with the NCAA’s decision.

