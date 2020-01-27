Brey responds to $20,000 fine for FSU post game comments

On Saturday after Notre Dame's 85-84 loss to Florida State, Notre Dame men's basketball coach Mike Brey criticized the officiating.

Here were his comments post game:

"Sometimes we are treated by the officials like we haven't brought football as a full member but yet we get a full share of the ACC network TV," Brey said. "Are you kidding me? He T's up our bench from across the court because he's pissed off at us. I'm frustrated, man."

On Monday, the ACC fined Notre Dame $20,000 for violating the ACC Sportsmanship Policy.

Brey apologized on Monday for his comments after the Florida State game:

"I was really proud of our group the other night in Tallahassee. I thought we gave ourselves a chance and really fought back. I am so impressed with Florida State, I really think they can win the whole thing. They are playing well."

"I certainly accept the reprimand for my comments and I will take my medicine like a man and accept my responsibility on that. I am going to try to be a good guy the rest of the season, but I can't guarantee anything."

Notre Dame plays at home this Wednesday at 7 PM. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

