Brey impressed with sophomore duo

In Tuesday's win, Notre Dame men's basketball dominated in all aspects of the game, but it is something very simple that has head coach Mike Brey pleased.

"I think we were less reluctant to shoot open shots," Brey said. "We rose up and we shot open shots."

Six members of the Irish scored in double digits as the team hit the century mark for the first time this season.

Forty-five of those points came off of the bench .

Brey was especially pleased with his sophomores Dane Goodwin and Nate Laszewski appearing to be more comfortable taking their shot.

"I would be specific with Laszewski and Goodwin, who need to do that for us," Brey said. "That is a work in progress. But I thought they rose up and didn't have second thoughts. Just didn't turn anything down. I want to keep building on that over the next two days of practice."

The Irish welcome in UCLA on Saturday afternoon for the 50th matchup in this rivalry.

It's the last scheduled game between the two teams.

Tipoff is set for 3 p.m.

