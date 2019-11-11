Brey impressed with Prentiss Hubb two games into the season

Notre Dame men's basketball is 1-1 on the season so far, and one player who has really caught Mike Brey's eye is sophomore guard Prentiss Hubb.

Through the first two games of the season, Hubb is the leading scorer for the Irish, averaging 17 1/2 points per game.

Brey says Hubb is stronger and healthier, and that has a lot to do with his success this season. Brey loves how Hubb is playing this early in the year and hopes he continues to improve as the season rolls on.

"Not surprised," Brey said. "He gave us some good stuff last year when we threw him to the wolves. But now, he's really the quarterback now. He really feels he's the voice and when you have [Pflueger] and [Gibbs] endorsing you like, 'yeah, man, run the team, you call it,' that really helps."

Hubb and the Fighting Irish are back at Purcell Tuesday night for their game against Howard University.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

