Brey impressed how Cormac Ryan fits in with team

It's the middle of college basketball season and one player who has caught Mike Brey's eye this year hasn't even played a minute for the Fighting Irish this season.

Sophomore Cormac Ryan hasn't suited up for the Irish since announcing his transfer to Notre Dame from Stanford in July.

In one season in Palo Alto, Ryan started more than 60% of his games played and averaged just less than nine points per game.

Brey says Ryan's game has blossomed despite not playing this season. Brey even said Ryan scored 30 points in a scrimmage last week.

Brey believes Ryan fits in perfectly and likes how he's handling himself despite not being able to play.

"I did not know this about him," Brey said. "I knew he was a skilled guy. He's a really team guy. He talks the whole practice. He's unbelievable on the bench. He's great in the locker room with the guys. That part of it has been awesome. You never know what you are going to get with guys sitting out. He's been a great addition."

Brey is certainly excited to see Ryan on the court, although he will only see him on the bench this Wednesday when the Syracuse Orange come to town.

Tip between Notre Dame and Syracuse is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN 2.

