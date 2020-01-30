Brey happy to be on winning side of another close game

On Wednesday night, the Notre Dame men's basketball team won its first home ACC game of the season, topping Wake Forest 90-80.

This comes after the Irish lost four of their last five games by a combined 11 points.

Mike Brey says it felt good to be on the winning side of a close game for a change.

"It was good," he said. "We were up by 10. It looks like maybe we are going to win it by 15 and then we turned it over a little bit. They make some plays. We foul a little bit. After the timeout, we came out pretty poised and did some stuff, and that's growth. It's certainly good for us here. We did it at Syracuse and we did it at Atlanta. We didn't do it here yet. A little therapy maybe."

The Irish are back at home Saturday to take on Georgia Tech.

That will be a noon tip, and at halftime, the Irish will induct Kelly Tripucka into the Purcell Pavilion Ring of Honor.

