Brey dumbfounded that John Mooney is not on Wooden award watch list

Last week, the John Wooden Player of the Year award watch list was released. Twenty-five players around the country were named to the list.

Fighting Irish forward John Mooney was not on the list.

Mooney has been virtually unstoppable this season. He currently leads all Division I players with 10 1/2 defensive rebounds per game. Mooney also has 13 double-doubles this season, which ranks second in the country.

When Mike Brey saw Mooney's name wasn't on the list, he was dumbfounded.

"I'm down on the Wooden people," Brey said. "I think you heard me two years ago with Bonzie [Colson]. If coach Wooden was alive today, he would fire all of that advisory board. There is no question. You mean to tell me John Wooden wouldn't appreciate how Johnny Mooney plays? My gosh. I said it about [Colson]. [Colson] had a case but definitely not as strong as a case as [Mooney]. I don't know what else he can do. That award is a little bit comical. If coach Wooden were alive, some dudes would be losing their jobs out there."

Maybe Mooney will catch the Wooden award watch list's eye Wednesday night as Notre Dame squares up against Georgia Tech on the road. Tip is set for 8:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.

