Brey, Michiana community raise $250K for the American Cancer Society

At Purcell Pavilion Monday evening, Notre Dame head basketball coach Mike Brey held his Night Under the Stars gala to benefit the American Cancer Society.

It's the 19th straight year Brey has been partnered with Coaches vs. Cancer.

Last year, the event raised $180,000. On Monday night, the community was able to donate $250,000 to stop this deadly disease.

Brey said he loves this event every year and is glad the community can make an impact to help find a cure for cancer.

"Anything we can do to raise money to defeat this dreaded disease is a good thing," Brey said. "It's always an exciting couple of days for me. I am really appreciative of the South Bend-Michiana community and how they've come out and supported us."

Brey's fight against cancer continues Tuesday at Blackthorn Golf Course with the Coaches vs. Cancer Golf Classic to benefit the American Cancer Society. The event starts at 10 a.m.

