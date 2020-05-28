Bremen's Erin Coffel named Gatorade Softball Player of the Year in Indiana

For the second straight year, Bremen star Erin Coffel has been named the Gatorade Softball Player of the Year in Indiana.

While Coffel did not have a senior season, she had a remarkable career with the Lions. She recorded a .627 career batting average, drove in 164 runs and hit an Indiana state record 50 home runs.

Coffel also helped lead Bremen to its first softball state championship in 2019. It was her last game wearing a Lions softball uniform.

“Erin Coffel is the best girls softball player I’ve seen, coaching and watching softball for over 35 years,” Bremen coach Mike Huppert said. “She’s a joy to be around, works extremely hard to improve every day, and her intensity is infectious to all, including her coaches.”

Coffel's next step will be at the University of Kentucky. She has been committed to play for the Wildcats since her freshman year. Coffel hopes to earn a spot in the starting lineup as a freshman.