Bremen softball wins state championship 2-1

For the first time ever, Bremen softball has won the state championship as the Lions took down Tecumseh 2-1 in the title game.

"It feels fantastic," head coach Mike Huppert said. "I highly recommend it. I think all the coaches who have coached this game and any other game would be elated. I can't wipe the smile off our face that's for sure."

After falling in last year's state title game, this time the Lions returned to Bremen with the hardware they've been looking for since last year.

"We are on top of the world right now," Bremen junior shortstop Erin Coffel said. "Never thought, never in a day in my life that we could do this but we did. I fully believed in our whole team the whole way, the whole season. I'm so proud of us,"

And the taste of victory is so sweet for the Lions.

"It means we finished our unfinished business finally," Bremen senior pitcher Kaelyn Shivley said. "I went out my last game with a win so that's all I could ask for."