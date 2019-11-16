Bremen softball star Erin Coffel signs with Kentucky

Wednesday might have been National Signing Day across the country, but on Friday Bremen star short stop Erin Coffel signed to play college ball for Kentucky. She's been committed to the Wildcats since her freshman year.

Coffel won the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Indiana and led the Lions to their first softball state championship.

But now she's excited to be taking her talents to the Blue Grass State and play for the Wildcats.

"I just went down there on my first visit and I loved it." Coffel said. "It felt like home. It was everything I wanted. The coaches were awesome. I could tell team had camaraderie so I just loved it down there. They're growing as a team. They're growing in the SEC . They're competing every single day. They are getting really good in the SEC and they are always at the top of the league."

Coffel says she's excited to get to the Blue Grass State but she just wants to win another state title for Bremen.