Bremen softball is going back to State Championship

For the second straight season, the Bremen Lions are going back to the state title game.

The Lions dominated Oak Hill in the Semi-State semifinals with the 9-0 win.

Bremen came back to Newton Park a few hours later and defeated Boone Grove 8-2 to punch their ticket back to the state championship.

"I never thought we could do it two years in a row," Bremen senior outfielder Rylee Hershberger said. "I am just so proud of my team.'

Bremen junior shortstop Erin Coffel blasted her 50th career home run in the victory and she hopes the Lions can take care of some unfinished business next week.

"This has been our goal all year and we just made it come true," Coffel said. "Obviously, our next goal is to win it. We fell short last year so hopefully we can go back and do it differently this year."

Next Saturday, the Lions will get a second chance to win a state championship.

"Everybody just thinks it is going to be a cake walk and I knew it wasn't going to be anything but hard work and these girls have been doing hard work," Bremen head coach Mike Huppert said. "We've been working on the little things. We've been doing everything we possibly could to get back to there and tonight it all panned out for us."

The Lions will play Tecumseh next Saturday at Purdue for the state title. First pitched is scheduled for 1:30PM.