Brees sets NFL all-time TD mark as Saints crush Colts 34-7

Drew Brees became the NFL's all-time leader in touchdown passes, throwing for four scores to lead the New Orleans Saints to a 34-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

The scoring strike that broke Peyton Manning's record of 539 career touchdown passes was a 5-yarder to Josh Hill in the third quarter.

Brees finished the game with 541 career TD passes and also set an NFL record for completion percentage in a game at 96.7 by connecting on 29 of 30 passes.

Saints receiver Michael Thomas caught 12 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.

