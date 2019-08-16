Brandywine aims to win first playoff football game in school history

The Brandywine Bobcats are coming off one of their best seasons in program history.

"Just because we are small school, it does not mean we're going to back down from anybody," Brandywine senior Shane Brown said. "We've got a great running game. We've got a great passing game, and our defense is stepping up this year."

The Bobcats finished the regular season 7-2 and made a trip to the postseason.

"Determination, really," Brandywine senior Jordan Abrams said, attributing success. "Heart. When we step on the field, they should be scared. When you get between the lines, it's just that. Leave no regrets."

But in the history of the Brandywine football program, they've never won a playoff game, and the Bobcats hope they can change that this year.

"Our goal is to be 1-0 this week," Brandywine head coach Mike Nate said. "Take them one at a time. Everyone wants to go 9-0 and win state, right? We would like to improve on last year and win a playoff game for realistic goals."

Brandywine opens up its season on the road against Coloma on Aug. 29.

