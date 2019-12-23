Braden Lenzy takes off running

The Fighting Irish have made their way to Orlando to continue their prep for the Camping World Bowl.

For one Irish receiver, he's hoping to have another strong performance.

Braden Lenzy nabbed his first touchdown in the final minutes of the New Mexico Game.

But he flew, yes practically flew, on to the scene during the USC game with a 51 yard touchdown,leaving the Trojans in his dust.

He went on to do it again against Boston College.

Lenzy also reeled in a 70 yard touchdown from Ian Book against Navy.

"I think where he's really improved is you know catching the football," head coach Brian Kelly said. "We thought he was you know in his first year that that could be a struggle for him. I think he's done a really good job of becoming okay at that. I think he's got a chance to be a really solid ball catcher."

With a handful of explosive plays under his belt, Lenzy he's worked hard to accelerate his game.

"A big thing is just taking care of your body," Lenzy said. "I've done a lot more with that. You know, studying and getting in the film room a lot more. Then just for me, catching, like I practice catching a lot and that helped my game immensely."

Lenzy says once he was finally able to get healthy after the Georgia game he was ready to take off.

Lenzy and the Irish suit up for the final time this season against Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl Saturday at noon.

