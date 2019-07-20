Borussia Dortmund tops Liverpool F.C. 3-2 in historic friendly

It has been quite the year for Notre Dame Stadium. The House that Rockne Built hosted its first-ever concert in the fall, its first-ever hockey game in January, and Friday night, its first-ever soccer match as European powerhouses Liverpool F.C. and Borussia Dortmund squared off in an international friendly.

The stands were packed at Notre Dame Stadium - there hasn't been that much red in the crowd since the Georgia game in 2017.

Borussia Dortmund stroke first. Just three minutes in, Paco Alcacer buried it from short range to give Dortmund the early 1-0 lead.

It would stay that way till the 34th minute, when Harry Wilson tied it with a strike from the box for the Liverpool goal to knot the game at 1.

In the second half, Dortmund struck again, scoring two more goals to open up a 3-1 lead. Liverpool answered with a goal of their own on a penalty kick, but it wasn't enough, as Dortmund outlasted the Reds in sweltering heat, 3-2.

"It's always very good to win," Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre said. "We wanted to win, we want to win every game - it;s always the same here in Dortmund."

"I think we played very well," Favre added. "We created many, many opportunities to score, but it's always the same to progress in certain situations and we have a little bit of time to make this in training."

"Brilliant, brilliant stadium," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said. "The whole facility is brilliant...You want to talk about the pitch? Difficult. It's not a soccer pitch. They put grass on it, everybody tries there best, but you saw, these two teams can play much better football but it's difficult when the ball's not rolling, because that's an important part of the game, the ball rolls. So, apart from that, I'm sure if the Stadium is sold out, it's an incredible place - brilliant. Come to Notre Dame - if you can get a ticket, because I hear it's always sold out."

For Dortmund, that ends their trip across the pond. They will head back to Germany, while Liverpool will ship up to Boston where they will play at Fenway Park on Sunday.