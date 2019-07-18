Borussia Dortmund feeling jet-lagged before friendly with Liverpool

On Friday, Liverpool will face Borussia Dortmund in the international friendly match at Notre Dame Stadium.

The fútbol club from Germany just landed in South Bend late this afternoon after playing an international friendly with the Seattle Sounders of the MLS just last night.

Dortmund has been doing a lot of traveling lately for their 2019 USA Summer Tour. The club went from Germany to Seattle and, now, they are in South Bend.

They are feeling a little jet-lagged but don't expect it to be a problem for game day.

"This is the first day I feel good," Dortmund midfielder Thomas Delaney said. "I don't mind traveling but the big issue is the time difference. This morning I felt rested and happy and now I am a little afraid I am going to get messed up again. Now, it is only a two-hour change. It's an issue but it's also why the coaches are taking it into consideration when playing. It's important that we try to get in a rhythm as best as possible but it is difficult. It is very challenging."