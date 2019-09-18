Books feels confident heading into Georgia but knows there is room to grow

Ian Book's first ever snap under center at the college football level was two years ago, when the Fighting Irish welcomed the Georgia Bulldogs to Notre Dame Stadium.

Book's only stat recorded in the 20-19 loss to the Bulldogs was a two-yard run, and, boy, have things changed.

Now, Ian Book is considered one of the best quarterbacks in the nation.

Last week against New Mexico, Book accounted for six total touchdowns, which ties four other players as the FBS single game leaders for touchdowns in a contest this season.

Book also leads all Power 5 quarterbacks in yards-per-completion with 19.07 yards per reception.

He's also Top 10 in the nation in terms of career pass efficiency.

Book feels like his confidence is at an all-time high right now heading into the biggest game of the 2019 season, but knows the grind doesn't stop before the Irish head on down to Georgia.

"I feel really good," Book said. "I feel really confident. I say it every week, I've got a lot to work on. Once the game is over, I go into the film room with the quarterbacks and Coach Rees and I know I have a lot of things I can work on. I feel good. I feel like I am progressing in areas but still there is a ton of work to be done and that starts in the film room, and it starts with working on the chemistry with all of the guys."

Book and the Irish are heading on down to Georgia for that Top 10 showdown with the Bulldogs.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Saturday night. You can catch the broadcast on CBS.

