Book throws for 247, TD as Notre Dame beats Iowa State 33-9

Ian Book threw for 247 yards and one touchdown to lead 14th-ranked Notre Dame to a 33-9 victory over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl.

Tony Jones Jr. scored on an 84-yard run and finished with 135 yards rushing.

Game MVP Chase Claypool had seven receptions for 146 yards and one TD.

Brock Purdy threw for 222 yards without an interception for Iowa State.

The sophomore quarterback was unable to get the Cyclones in the end zone, though, after throwing for 27 touchdowns during the regular season.

