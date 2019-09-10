Book stays focused heading into New Mexico game

Irish quarterback Ian Book is his own biggest critic. After the 35-17 win over Louisville, Book admitted he did not play to the best of his ability.

He fumbled the ball twice against Louisville and admitted he played some sloppy football against the Cardinals.

After the game, Book said he has to stop trying to be a superhero and just play his game.

This week in practice, Brian Kelly says he noticed that mentality with Book.

Kelly wants Book not to win a game or the national championship in one play. If Book focuses on the little things, Kelly says he'll get back on the right track against New Mexico.

"In an opener you have a standard of play, and, you know, he didn't reach the standard that he had set for himself," Kelly said. "I think there's some things that he would have liked to have done better. And most of them were technical things, and he went back to work on them this week to be technically more sound. Ian Book is incredibly committed, hard working, and you can see that come out of him this week and his focus was really on being much more technically sound."

Book and the Irish are on the field at Notre Dame Stadium for the first time of the 2019 this Saturday as New Mexico comes to town.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., and you can catch the game right here on WNDU.

