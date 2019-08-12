Book named one of seven captains, is 'ready to lead'

On Saturday, the Notre Dame football team announced its seven new captains, which include defensive ends Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem, safeties Jalen Elliott and Alohi Gilman, wide receiver Chris Finke, offensive lineman Robert Hainesy and last but not least, quarterback Ian Book.

Book becomes the first Fighting Irish quarterback to don the "C" on his chest since DeShone Kizer in 2017.

Notre Dame is 9-1 when Book takes the snaps as the starting quarterback, and last season, Book broke out, completing 70% of his passes and leading the Fighting Irish to the program's inaugural College Football Playoff appearance.

"Anytime you step in to be the quarterback at Notre Dame comes with it high expectations," Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said. "Then, being asked to elevate his game, which he did in the spring, and then his leadership, there's a lot to like about that. Confidence starts the breed confidence throughout the entire unit, so we're seeing that throughout the entire unit when you have an incumbent quarterback which I haven't had a lot of familiarity with that here at Notre Dame, so it's kind of a nice feeling."

Along with winning a national championship, Book says that becoming a captain of the Notre Dame football team has always been a goal of of his, and he is ready to take this team as far as he can in 2019.

"To wear the 'C' on your chest is a huge deal, but I want to hold this team accountable," Book said. "I'm ready to lead. I've been trying to do that before I was named captain, so to be named captain from the players and coaches, it means a lot. I'm not going to let coach Kelly down or this team down, so I'm just really excited about it."

