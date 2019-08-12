Book learns from Mannings at passing academy in Louisiana

On Saturday, Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book was named one of the seven captains of the Fighting Irish, and he's been preparing to not only lead the Irish in 2019 but to take his game to the next level.

Six weeks ago, Book took his talents down to Thibodaux, Louisiana to serve as a counselor for the Manning Passing Academy run by Peyton, Eli and Archie Manning.

It's a very prestigious camp, counselors are selected by invitation only.

Book was grateful to sit down with Peyton Manning to learn about football and some of the best quarterbacks in college football.

"The Manning Passing Camp was awesome," Book said. "Just to be able to hang out with the whole Manning family, a great family who spent three whole days with us from in the classroom to out on the field to just hanging out. Great group of guys out there as well to be able to talk about our situations. We are all in the same situation just at different schools so to be able to talk to those guys and get their point of view on everything was awesome. Really enjoyed my time there."