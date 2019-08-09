Book feels more confident heading into 2019

For the last few seasons, Brian Kelly has always been asked during fall camp, who will be the starting quarterback for the Fighting Irish.

This year, that question doesn't need to be asked.

Ian Book is the clear cut signal caller for the Fighting Irish in 2019.

Book started nine games for Notre Dame after taking over for Brandon Wimbush following the Vanderbilt game in 2018, and from that point on Book has been the guy.

However, Brian Kelly has noticed a difference in Book this fall camp.

Kelly says that Book walks around with a higher level of confidence, and his presence is a big key for the Irish.

Book says he does feel a boost in confidence but his approach to his day to day work remains the same.

"I think I am thinking of it the same way," Book said. "I have to come in here and prove myself. I have some great quarterbacks behind me pushing me every day. I am pushing them as well. I am definitely not going to take the foot off the gas at all. It's the last thing I want to do. I really just want to lead this team and this offense and go as far as I know we can. I'm just being myself but I do feel more confident and, again, I'm just excited. I feel really fortunate and I am just ready to be with the team to see what we are about this year. I am really excited."

Book and the Irish will take Friday off and will return back to campus for practice on Saturday.

