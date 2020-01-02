Bogdanovic scores 19, Jazz beat Bulls 102-98

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points, and the surging Utah Jazz held off the Chicago Bulls 102-98. The Jazz went on a 24-4 run in the third quarter to grab a nine-point lead and came away with their 10th win in 12 games after Chicago tied it in the closing minutes. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert each scored 17 for Utah. Mitchell hit two free throws with 19 seconds remaining, and Gobert had 12 rebounds. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 26 points. Lauri Markkanen scored 18. Wendell Carter Jr. added 18 points and 13 rebounds.