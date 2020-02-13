Blackwood, Simmonds lead Devils in 4-1 win over Red Wings

The New Jersey Devils scored four times in the third period to beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1.

Wayne Simmonds scored twice in big period. Andy Greene and Jesper Bratt also scored in the four-minute barrage as the Devils posted only their third win (3-20-0) when trailing after two periods. Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, who had shutout in his last two starts, made 25 saves in winning for the fourth time in five games (4-0-1).

Andreas Athanasiou scored for Detroit. It ended Blackwood's shutout streak at 171 minutes, 37 seconds. Jonathan Bernier finished with 22 saves for Detroit.

