Blackhawks score 4 in 3rd period to beat Avalanche 5-3

Dominik Kubalik scored the go-ahead goal with 3:17 left and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied in the third period to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3.

Patrick Kane and Kirby Dach scored 28 seconds apart in Chicago's four-goal third, and Jonathan Toews had a goal and two assists to help the Blackhawks salvage the finale of their four-game season series with the Avalanche.

Kane and Kubalik also had assists for Chicago.

Colorado outscored the Blackhawks 19-7 in the first three meetings but lost a late lead this time for the second straight game.

Matt Calvert had two goals and Ryan Graves added a goal and an assist for the Avalanche.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/22/2019 12:03:25 AM (GMT -5:00)