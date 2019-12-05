Blackhawks recover, beat Bruins 4-3 in OT

Jonathan Toews scored 54 seconds into overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks recovered after blowing a three-goal, third-period lead to beat Boston 4-3 and end the Bruins' eight-game winning streak.

Robin Lehner made 37 saves for the Blackhawks, who had lost six of their previous seven games.

Ryan Carpenter, Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat scored for Chicago for the first three-goal deficit Boston had faced all season.

