Billy Durkiewicz dreamed big at Knox High School

Knox senior offensive lineman Billy Durkiewicz brought a big, bad mentality on the football field, and helped lead the Redskins to their first ever football sectional title.

"It was amazing especially with it being the first sectional championship," Durkiewicz said. "I think about it every day. I just think about it all the time."

He thinks about is as much as he trained for it. Durkiewicz would wake up at 3 AM to go running and lift three to four times a day. Durkiewicz worked this hard for two reasons: to make Knox great and to catch the eyes of college coaches.

"Going into that junior year, I really put on some weight," Durkiewicz said. " I started lifting weights, and I was like, 'I can really do this.' My junior year I believed, my senior year I kept getting offers and it just went from there. I realized that this could possibly change my life."

Now, Durkiewicz has several offers to play college football. He is uncommitted, but ready for that next chapter.

"My main goal was just to get to the next level," Durkiewicz said. "Football has kind of been a resort to me to go out there on Friday nights, and, now, I’ll be going out there on Saturday nights. When I’m out there, everything changes. I feel like I am living my best life when I am out there.

Durkiewicz is living his best life because he never stopped working.

"It’s unreal," Durkiewicz said. "I really thought it was never going to happen. I didn’t even think about it at first. It turned out I was going to be a football player, get a degree and decide on my life."

Durkiewicz says he will announce his commitment on July 11th, which is the day of his graduation party.