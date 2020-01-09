Big weekend ahead for Notre Dame as Big Ten play resumes

This weekend is huge for the Notre Dame hockey team.

Big Ten play picks back up again for the Irish, who take on rival Michigan.

Right now, Notre Dame sits in fourth place in the Big Ten standings. Michigan is in last.

Head coach Jeff Jackson expects Notre Dame to be playing its best hockey if the Irish want to move up in the standings.

"We need to try to get points every weekend," Jackson said. "That's the most important thing. From here on out, it's all Big Ten. We are fortunate that we have eight home games and only six on the road. The thing is, we have to do our best to play our best hockey here in our building and then try to get points on the road. We've got enough time and we are in decent position in the standings. We just have to win games. There's no easy nights in the Big Ten."

Notre Dame begins Big Ten play Friday night against Michigan.

Puck drop between the Irish Icers and the Wolverines is set for 7 p.m. at the Compton Family Ice Arena.

