New Notre Dame women's head basketball coach Niele Ivey is still putting together her staff and we know someone who won't be coaching the Blue and Gold. 16 news now has learned Beth Morgan-Cunningham will not be coaching for the Irish next season.

Morgan-Cunningham had been an assistant coach at Notre Dame for the last eight years and was promoted to associate head coach in 2019 after Ivey left for the Memphis Grizzlies.