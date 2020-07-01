Advertisement

Beth Holtz, wife of Lou Holtz, dies at 83

Notre Dame Athletics
Notre Dame Athletics (WNDU)
By Notre Dame Athletics
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
From Notre Dame Athletics

Beth Holtz, an honorary Notre Dame Monogram winner, avid philanthropist, promoter of education and wife of former head football coach Lou Holtz, passed away this week at the age of 83.

Awarded an honorary Monogram on September 13, 2008, she was recognized the same weekend that a sculpture was dedicated in her husband’s honor on Notre Dame’s campus.

“Beth was not only an advocate of our University’s mission and a loving presence in the Notre Dame family, but a wife to one of our coaches, a mom to one of our student-athletes and a supporter of many students through the Lou & Beth Holtz Scholarship at Notre Dame,” James E. Rohr Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick said. “Our University community mourns the loss of Beth and our prayers are with the Holtz family at this time.”

Lou and Beth Holtz founded the Holtz Charitable Foundation in 1998. The program is committed to promoting Christianity, education and charity and has awarded grants to many non-profit organizations that support its mission.

The Holtz Charitable Foundation has provided important funding to several causes including trade scholarships, homeless centers and Christian ministries. The homeless shelter in Columbia, South Carolina, was named after Lou and Beth Holtz in December 2003, and both have been instrumental in helping the Center for the Homeless in South Bend. The foundation has also supported multiple Catholic universities across the nation. In 2015, the couple received the Notre Dame Prize for Catholic Education.

Beth and Lou Holtz’s longtime philanthropy to Notre Dame encompasses many areas close to their hearts, from their membership in the Rockne Heritage Fund that underwrites financial aid to Notre Dame student-athletes, to their establishment in 1991 of the Lou and Beth Holtz Family Scholarship that assists deserving undergraduate students who have demonstrated financial need. As a result, fifty-four Notre Dame students have received nearly $1 million in scholarship funding.

“Beth was an extraordinary human being who possessed the quiet strength necessary to support her equal, Coach Holtz,” said Notre Dame assistant athletics director of alumni relations Reggie Brooks. “While Coach Holtz was in the spotlight, Beth was the foundation for the Holtz family which extended beyond their four biological children to include hundreds of young men coached, mentored and cared for throughout their many stops. She was a comforting mother for me and so many others whose mothers were miles away.”

Beth and Lou Holtz funded the renovation of chapels in three student residence halls: Breen-Phillips Hall, Morrissey Hall and St. Edward’s Hall. They also established the Liz Holtz Endowment for Excellence for Lyons Hall to provide an annual operating budget and provide for future needs and enhancements for residents of the hall.

Last year, Beth and Lou contributed $100,000 to the Lou’s Lads Endowed Scholarship (now named the Holtz’s Heroes Foundation), a need-based scholarship for the grandchildren of former Lou Holtz football players and for other students who have demonstrated financial need.

In 2011-12, Beth and Lou Holtz were named the University’s first “ambassadors for research” and took a prominent role in increasing awareness of the University’s mission to pursue research that aims to heal, unify and enlighten. Research to help people with cancer, in particular, is a deeply personal cause for the Holtz family; in 1997, Beth Holtz was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and was given a five-percent chance of survival. She credited her recovery to her strong faith and the support of her family and others around her during her illness.

Beth and Lou Holtz have contributed to the University of Notre Dame in countless and often untold ways, not only with generous financial contributions, but also through their precious gift of time.

This past October, Beth was honored in Florida by the Leaving Legacies Foundation with their namesake award, which recognizes personal accomplishments and dedication to philanthropy and service. In their words, “These are often the unsung heroes of various causes that make the biggest impact.”

Together, the couple has four children: Luanne; Louis “Skip” Jr., a 1987 Notre Dame graduate; Kevin, a 1989 Notre Dame graduate; and Elizabeth, a 1991 Notre Dame graduate.

Holtz’s funeral Mass will be held at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on Notre Dame’s campus.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame releases back-to-school testing, mask guidelines

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT
Notre Dame is requiring all students who live outside of St. Joseph County or live in the dorms to be tested for coronavirus before returning to campus.

Notre Dame

Pete Buttigieg to teach at Notre Dame

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT
Former South Bend mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has been named a faculty fellow for the 2020-2021 academic year at the Notre Dame Institute for Advanced Study.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football hopes to inspire change after peaceful gathering on Juneteenth

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
"I will continue to open my ears and my eyes, and continue to educate myself to the real cause that we have to keep championing every single day," Kelly said.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame to hold peaceful gathering on Friday to celebrate Juneteenth

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
On Friday at the University of Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish football team will gather together for a peaceful prayer and walk to celebrate Juneteenth.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame Pitcher Joe Boyle taken by Reds in 5th round of MLB Draft

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 12:28 AM EDT
In his sophomore season in 2019, he appeared in 18 games for the Fighting Irish, where he had 39 strikeouts and pitched 25.2 innings.

Notre Dame

FAMILY CONNECTION: Dara Mabrey transfers to Notre Dame

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
On Thursday, Dara Mabrey announced on twitter she is transferring from Virginia Tech to Notre Dame. She is the younger sister of current Irish assistant coach Michaela and former Irish star Marina.

Notre Dame

Kelly says players need to be conditioned before they start football drills

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says they are following CDC guidelines but has no idea if the football team will look the way he wants them to once the season begins.

Notre Dame

Kelly believes the Irish football culture has been on display through this adversity

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
"I think the culture of any football program is on display during adversity," Kelly said. "When adversity hits, I think the true culture of any program, a bright line shines on in and you get to see it for what it really is."

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly is excited to get players back on campus

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
While Kelly hasn't been able to see his players just yet, he's glad they are able to get the ball rolling.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame suspending all study abroad programs for Fall semester

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT
The university says several factors went into the decision, such as the ability or lack to guarantee testing of students taking part in the abroad programs and the travel bans and advisories issued by the Department of State, CDC, and WHO.