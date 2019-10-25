Berrien Springs looks to end regular season undefeated for first time since 2004

The Berrien Springs Shamrocks have been on an absolute roll this season.

The Shamrocks are sitting pretty at 7-0 and are absolutely obliterating the competition.

An opponent hasn't scored a point against Berrien Springs since September 13th.

"Our defense has been pretty dominant the last couple of games," Berrien Springs quarterback Nick Nelson. "They haven't even let up a score. We just need to get one score and we are pretty much good. The more the better. We'll put up as much as we can and that's all we need."

With a win tomorrow night against Benton Harbor, the Shamrocks would have their first undefeated regular season finish since 2004 and they expect nothing less.

"Pretty much all of us are really confident in their ability," Berrien Springs head coach Bill Bergan said. "The thing about our team is we only have 23 kids and we have nine who never come off the field. We have to be really fortunate to stay healthy but size wise, physicality and skill, I think we can compete with just about anybody."