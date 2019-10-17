Berrien Springs keeps the faith with kicker Faith Kittleson

The Berrien Springs Shamrocks finished the 2018 season with a 7-3 record but head coach Bill Bergan knew there was still a missing piece to take his team to the next level. He needed a kicker.

"There was times last year where we couldn't convert extra points and those start to add up after awhile," Bergan said.

His players knew they needed a kicker too, and this summer the Shamrocks recruited just the person they needed.

"We've been looking for a couple of years and we found one finally," Shamrocks quarterback Nick Nelson said.

They found Faith Kittleson - a star on the girls soccer team.

"It's exciting," Faith said. "Not just kicking the field goals but everything about it, the team and playing all together."

Faith has been automatic.

"If we get a good snap and hold, it's money every time," Bergan said.

She's been more than just money. In her first season, Faith broke the Michigan high school record after drilling nine consecutive extra points in one game, and her confidence is at an all-time high.

"I think at this point I feel a lot more comfortable with everyone out there and just how we've done so far," Faith said. "The trust factor has gone up a lot."

Her trust with her teammates is strong because they treat her like she is their little sister.

"Everybody will protect her," Nelson said. "If anybody hits her, we'll defend her. She is just a friendly person. She's just good."

When she lines up for a field goal, the Shamrocks have all of the faith in Faith.

"I have all of the faith in the world in her," Nelson said. "She's doing good. She's not cracking under pressure. She's keeping her cool. It's what we need."

Not only is Faith a state record holder but she also became the first girl in Berrien Springs High School history to score a point for the football team. She hopes this is just the beginning.

"I think that's great but rather than focusing on being the first, I just hope I am not the last," Faith said. "I hope this makes more people want to come and try out because if it's something in your skill set, a lot more girls can do it."

Faith has only missed a combined two field goals and extra points this season, and she hopes she can make a lot more during the Shamrocks run for a state title.