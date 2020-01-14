Berrien Springs hires Elliot Uzelac to become next head football coach

Berrien Springs high school has named Elliot Uzelac as the Shamrocks new head football coach.

Uzelac has coached at Western Michigan and Navy and spent time as an assistant with Michigan, Ohio State and the Cleveland Browns.

Uzelac has also made his mark in South West Michigan. He's coached at Both St. Joseph and at Benton Harbor before he makes his next stop at Berrien Springs.

Uzelac is 78 years old. According to our partners at the Herald Palladium, he will keep rolling as long as he is healthy.