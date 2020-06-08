Berrien Springs grad Garrett Jones hopes to leave lasting legacy at Kansas

Berrien Springs senior Garrett Jones is finally getting to live his dream as a Division 1 football player for the Kansas Jayhawks, and he credits his time as a Shamrock for preparing him for the next level.

"They did a great job teaching me all of the techniques I needed to learn," Jones said. "They just did a phenomenal job."

Jones took what he learned at Berrien Springs with him to Lawrence. Jones spent the first two months of the semester at Kansas as an early enrollee, and he knows Kansas is the perfect place for him.

"I’ve always been confident that Kansas is a place that felt like home," Jones said. "It was just like being in the locker room at Berrien. Everyone is always messing with each other and joking, wrestling. I felt right at home.

Jones loves his new home in Lawrence, and definitely feels starting early at Kansas gave him an edge heading into his freshman year. While Jones doesn’t know what lies ahead in Year 1, he wants to make an impact in any way possible.

"I know that playing at a Power 5 school, I’m not saying it’s unlikely I’ll get playing time, I possibly could," Jones said. "I just want to contribute in any way I can even if that’s giving emotional support or learning the best I can that to teach the incoming freshman some stuff so have the highest impact I possibly can. I just want to contribute any way I can."

Jones is already becoming a master motivator for the Kansas football team. He has a bet going with his teammates that if Kansas wins a bowl game this season, he will shave off his head. Jones has been growing those luscious locks for three years but will gladly shave it off if he can inspire the Jayhawks to play winning football.

"I went to Kansas with the mindset of I want to build something special," Jones said. "I understand there’s been a little rough history, but we’ve got all new coaches in. A great head coach, great skill position coaches and I just want to build something. Hopefully we can create a legacy we will be remembered by."

Jones says he is supposed to report back to Lawrence to train with the football team in early July.