Berrien Springs' Emily Knight is proud to be first member from family to attend college

Berrien Springs senior Emily Knight always gave it her best for the Shamrocks whether that was in softball, cheer or volleyball. She hopes her classmates remember her as a great teammate.

"I would like people to remember me as someone who was always positive and friend they could always go to if they needed anything," Knight said. "I was someone who always would step out and comfort someone and offer any help.

Knight says Berrien Springs did more than just help her for her next chapter.

"People aren’t going to guide you step by step," Knight said. "They are going to expect you to know how to handle things. Berrien has always helped me with that. They are very understanding."

Knight will take her talents from Berrien Springs to Ohio at Defiance College, where she’ll play softball and cheer. Knight says it’s the right fit for her on all levels.

"I just like the atmosphere," Knight said. "There’s good student pride. Everyone is prideful attending that school. Everyone supports each other."

Her biggest supporters, her family, are extra proud of Knight. That’s because she will be the first person in her family to attend college.

"When I was offered the spot, my family was really excited about it," Knight said. "I was overjoyed because I think every senior has that fear, ‘what if I don’t get into this college?’ Defiance was the first college I applied for and the first one I got into. It made me feel like this is it. I’ll be able to go and start something for my family. "