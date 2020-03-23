Benton Harbor's Carlos "Scooby" Johnson named Michigan's Mr. Basketball

On Monday, Benton Harbor Tigers basketball star Carlos “Scooby” Johnson was named Michigan’s Mr. Basketball.

Johnson is the 40th winner of the Hall Schram Mr. Basketball award.

This past season Johnson averaged 25 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks per game.

Johnson is the third Benton Harbor Tiger to win Mr. Basketball. Wilson Chandler won the award back in 2005 and Anthony Miller took home the honor in 1990.

Johnson hit the game winning shot for the Tigers in the 2018 Division 2 State Championship over Grand Rapids Central Catholic , giving Benton Harbor the 65-64 win.

Johnson will take his talents to the Hooiser State next year. He is signed to play college basketball for the Butler Bulldogs.