Benton Harbor basketball star Carlos Johnson commits to Butler

Benton Harbor basketball star Carlos "Scooby" Johnson committed to play his college ball at Butler. Johnson announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on Wednesday night.

According to Rivals.com, Johnson is a four-star recruit and the 106th overall prospect in the 2020 class.

Johnson received several offers including from Michigan and Michigan State but ultimately decided to play for LaVall Jordan and the Butler Bulldogs.

Butler is certainly a program used to taking big time shots, and Johnson is known to make them. He hit the game winning shot in the state championship for Benton Harbor back in 2018.