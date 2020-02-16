Beaulieu's 1st goal of season lifts Jets over Blackhawks 3-2

Nathan Beaulieu's first goal of the season early in the third period sent the Winnipeg Jets past the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2.

Playing in his 27th game of an injury-riddled season, the defenseman fired a one-timer from the point that hit a Blackhawks player and got by goalie Corey Crawford to give the Jets a 3-2 lead.

Beaulieu also had an assist.

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist for Chicago, which completed a 1-4-0 road trip.

Crawford stopped 35 shots.

2/16/2020 11:41:42 PM (GMT -5:00)