Beasley scores 24 as Timberwolves beat Bulls 115-108

Malik Beasley scored 24 points and D’Angelo Russell added 19 for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 115-108 win against the Chicago Bulls.

Naz Reid had his second straight double-double for Minnesota with 16 points and 11 rebounds, helping the Timberwolves to their second consecutive win. It's the first time they’ve won both games of a back-to-back this season, following Tuesday’s 139-134 victory in New Orleans.

Playing without leading scorer Zach LaVine, Chicago welcomed back Lauri Markkanen but couldn’t follow up Monday’s win against Dallas. Coby White led the Bulls with 26 points off the bench.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/4/2020 10:39:47 PM (GMT -5:00)

