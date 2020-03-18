LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears have been busy the past few days as they try to bounce back from a disappointing season that began with Super Bowl hopes. They traded for quarterback Nick Foles to push Mitchell Trubisky. They also brought in one former All-Pro to boost their pass rush by agreeing to a five-year, $70 million deal with Robert Quinn, and have another former star on the way in tight end Jimmy Graham.
Bears trade fourth round pick to Jaguars for quarterback Nick Foles
By ANDREW SELIGMAN |
Posted: Wed 11:10 PM, Mar 18, 2020