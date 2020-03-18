Bears trade fourth round pick to Jaguars for quarterback Nick Foles

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears have been busy the past few days as they try to bounce back from a disappointing season that began with Super Bowl hopes. They traded for quarterback Nick Foles to push Mitchell Trubisky. They also brought in one former All-Pro to boost their pass rush by agreeing to a five-year, $70 million deal with Robert Quinn, and have another former star on the way in tight end Jimmy Graham.

 