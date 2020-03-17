The Chicago Bears have released outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, parting with a former first-round draft pick who never boosted their pass rush the way they envisioned. Floyd contributed against the run and in pass coverage. But he did not develop as a pass rusher the way the Bears thought he would when they traded up to draft him at No. 9 overall in 2016. Floyd had 18 1/2 sacks in four seasons, including a career-low three last year. The Bears have agreed to a deal with former All-Pro pass rusher Robert Quinn, and that made it clear Floyd was on his way out of Chicago.
Bears part ways with Floyd after Quinn deal
