Bears open draft by taking TE Cole Kmet, CB Jaylon Johnson

The Chicago Bears have taken Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet with 43rd overall pick in the NFL draft and Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson at No. 50. The sure-handed, 6-foot-6 Kmet started 11 games as a junior last season after missing the first two because of a broken collarbone. He caught 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns. Johnson fills a void in the secondary, where the Bears were looking to complement Kyle Fuller. A first-team, All Pac-12 selection the past two seasons, he had two interceptions and a team-high 11 pass breakups as a junior last year.