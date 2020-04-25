Bears draft big TE, speedy WR, add to defense in draft

The Chicago Bears traded a 2021 fourth-round pick to Minnesota to draft Tulsa defensive end Trevis Gipson in the fifth round at No. 155 overall.

They also grabbed Georgia Southern cornerback Kindle Vildor eight spots later.

They acquired a third selection in the round when they traded up with Philadelphia to draft speedy Tulane receiver Darnell Mooney at 173.

The Bears spent their final two picks on guards, taking Colorado’s Arlington Hambright at 226 and Tennessee State’s Lachavious Simmons at 227.

How big a jolt they gave themselves in this draft won’t be known for awhile, but general manager Ryan Pace insisted they are in a better spot.

4/25/2020 10:19:37 PM (GMT -4:00)