After two seasons, the Bears fired offensive line coach Harry Hiestand.

This season, the Bears allowed 43 sacks in the league and only helped the running backs with 91 rushing yards a game that was the sixth worst in the NFL.

Hiestand previously served as Notre Dame's offensive line coach from 2012-2017.

He coached Zach Martin, Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey at Notre Dame just to name a few.