Beal scores 30, Wizards beat Bulls 126-114

Bradley Beal scored 30 points, and the Washington Wizards held off Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls for a 126-114 win.

Rui Hachimura added 20 points for Washington, which won for the fourth time in six games.

Shabazz Napier and Ian Mahinmi had 15 apiece. LaVine scored 19 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter as the Bulls whittled an 18-point deficit down to six points.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/11/2020 9:33:22 PM (GMT -5:00)

