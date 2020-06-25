Basketball star Wendell Green Jr. grew in two seasons at La Lumiere

Senior basketball star Wendell Green Jr. knew he wanted to grow as a player and as a man. That's why after his sophomore year, he decided to transfer to the basketball factory: La Lumiere.

"Ultimately, I just wanted to try and play against and with some of the best players in the country," Green said. "Just to challenge myself. My first two years back home, they were challenging but it could get easier. My senior year, I could tell, I would dominate. I just wanted to be challenged every day and going to La Lumiere, it challenged me for sure."

Green was certainly challenged at La Lumiere. He was playing against the best teams in the country every week and helped the Lakers finish as the eighth best high school basketball team in the country.

"I feel like with that culture, and people who are still there carrying that culture, La Lumiere will always be a Top 5, Top 10 team in the country,' Green said. "Coach Pat and all the other coaches do a great job of bringing teams together with guys that are coming from schools where they are the star player. They make them put their egos down and come together which leads to us winning against top programs."

The winning at La Lumiere resulted in several Division 1 offers for Green. He was offered scholarships at DePaul, Rhode Island and TCU but, ultimately, decided to attend Eastern Kentucky.

"It was everything that I thought of," Green said. "Of course, I had higher, bigger offers but the fit of coming here, I felt like it was the right fit for me with the play style. I felt like this was where the most love was."

Just like at La Lumiere, Green hopes to be challenged at Eastern Kentucky and make an impact at the next level.

"It’s just a dream come true," Green said. "I always wanted to play college basketball. It was my top goal so I’m adjusting well. I’m just trying to get to work."