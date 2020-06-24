Baseball could return to Four Winds Field this summer

MLB teams will report to training camp on July 1st at their respective home fields. This means the Chicago Cubs will be at Wrigley Field but there's a chance South Bend could be home to some ball players as well.

Since Four Winds Field is within a 100 miles radius of Wrigley, South Bend could be what is called a 'taxi squad location' for the Chicago Cubs.

South Bend is a top candidate for players on stand by to be called up or for prospects.

If approved, players would work out and could take part in inter squad games at Four Winds Field. South Bend would be home to several Cubs players throughout the regular season and postseason.

South Bend Cubs owner Andrew Berlin says Four Winds Field would be the perfect fit for the Cubs with all the amenities, like the performance center and the Ivy apartments at Berlin Place, they have to offer.

"In my humble opinion, it's the perfect place to have spring training if you have to do it close to Wrigley," Berlin said. "We made a pitch and they gave a call. We talked to each other. We've been talking to each other for a while in anticipation of something happening. Now that something is happening, we stand at the door ready. We have not heard officially from the Cubs yet but we expect to hear very very shortly."

As for whether or not fans can attend the ball park if the players arrive, Berlin says they will know more if they are officially chosen as a 'taxi squad' location.