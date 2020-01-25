Baldwin's flurry leads No. 13 Butler past Marquette in OT

Kamar Baldwin scored 19 of his 31 points in the final eight minutes as No. 13 Butler rallied to beat Marquette 89-85 in overtime.

The Bulldogs trailed by six with less than 2 1/2 minutes left in regulation but Baldwin scored nine straight to force the extra session. He added 10 more in overtime to help Butler end a three-game losing streak.

Markus Howard scored 26 points and Sacar Anim had 22 points for the Golden Eagles. Marquette's three-game winning streak also came to an end.

